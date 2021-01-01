Clinique Double The Delicious Makeup Sets. What It Is: Two decadent looks in one ultimate makeup set. A $233.50 value. What It Does: Give her her choice of two decadent makeup looks packed with rich color, including a limited-edition palette for on-the-go touch-ups. Ready-to-gift and at a great value. Who It’s For / Skin Types: All Skin Types Set Includes: Limited Edition Eye + Cheek Palette includes All About Shadow™ in Light, Medium, and Darkest shades from Pink Chocolates Quad, Dark shade from Beach Plum Duo, and Blushing Blush in Cupid. High Impact™ Mascara in Black, 0.14 oz/3.5ml Pretty Easy™ Liquid Eyelining Pen in Black, 0.01 oz/.34g Clinique Pop™ Lip Colour + Primer in Love Pop, 0.08 oz/3.8g Clinique Pop Splash™ Lip Gloss + Hydration in Spritz Pop, 0.06 oz /1.8ml Quickliner™ For Eyes Intense in Intense Cosmo, 0.01 oz/0.14g Makeup Bag Limited Edition Eye + Cheek Palette includes All About Shadow™ in Light Shade from Ivory Bisque/Bronze Satin Duo, Dark Shade from Starlight Starbright Duo, Dark Shade from Like Mink Duo, Sunset Glow, and Blushing Blush in Sunset Glow. Lash Power™ Mascara Long-Wearing Formula in Black Onyx, 0.09 oz/2.5ml Quickliner™ For Eyes Intense in Intense Chocolate, 0.01 oz/0.14g Clinique Pop™ Lip Colour + Primer in Beige Pop, 0.08 oz/3.8g Clinique Pop Splash™ Lip Gloss + Hydration in Caramel Pop, 0.06 oz /1.5ml Quickliner™ For Lips Intense in Intense Blush, 0.005 oz/.14g Makeup Bag The Clinique Clean Philosophy: No parabens. No phthalates. No fragrance. Just happy skin.