REV-A-SHELF Double 35 Qt. Sliding Pull-Out Waste Bin and Waste Bin Lid (2-Pack), Black

The REV-A-SHELF Double 35 qt. Pull-Out Waste Container and Plastic Flip-Top Waste Container Lid is the perfect solution for your kitchen waste needs. Conveniently store your trash bins tucked away in your drawers so you can maintain your kitchen's lovely appearance. This chrome-plated wire constructed frame comes with 2 black 35 qt. trash containers so you can start using it right away. Since it's designed for a multitude of cabinet sizes, you have more freedom when it comes to where you choose to install it. Installation is made easy with a fast and simple 4-screw installation that mounts to your cabinet's floor. Simply open your cabinet's drawer and pull on the wire to access your side-by-side waste bins. With 100 lbs. rated ball-bearing slides, this waste container gives you more than enough support to dispose of whatever trash you have without reaching the weight limit. Keep your kitchen looking neat and clean while conserving space with the REV-A-SHELF Double 35 qt. Pull-Out Waste Container. Double check your cabinet's opening (inside dimensions) to allow the best fit. Measure side to side (width), front to back (depth or length), and top to bottom (height). Double check to make sure your product is within measurements and don't forget to take into account any obstructions (plumbing, hinges, etc.).