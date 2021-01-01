Double Rolling Hamper

Keep your laundry safely off the floor and carefully contained in this minimalistic, dual-compartment hamper with a closable lid. As spacious as it is stylish, this convenient hamper from Mind Reader assembles in seconds, with no tools required, and offers ample room to hold your unwashed clothing and another laundry. Conveniently divided into separate, clearly labeled sections for lights and darks, each compartment is deep enough to hold multiple laundry loads. The durable aluminum frame supports the weight of your washing without bending or buckling over time. Ready to get washing? Use the built-in carrying handles or the integrated rolling caster wheels to easily transport your necessities to the laundry room. The lightweight construction ensures you will not be overburdened while traveling from your living space to the laundry area, and the polyester fabric resists odors, mold, and stains. A closable lid ensures your dirty laundry stays out of sight (and smell!) in between loads, making it ideal for dorm rooms, apartments, kids’ rooms, and more. Mind Reader: The products you want, the way you want to buy them. Color: Gray Metallic