From flash furniture
Flash Furniture Double Ring Chrome Barstool with Red Seat
Advertisement
Form and function blend seamlessly in this round, swivel seat barstool that will be right at home in multiple aesthetics from industrial to vintage. Featuring sturdy double ring construction and durable upholstery, this bar height stool is a must have Stylish rounded accent welt 18 Gauge steel frame for strength and stability Versatile swivel barstool for home and business use PRODUCT MEASUREMENTS >>> Overall Size: 20.5"W x 20.5"D x 30.25"H | Seat Size: 14"W x 14"D