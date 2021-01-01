Chesapeake Double Quatrefoil 2pc Salmon & Ivory Bath Rug Set (21"x34" & 24"x40")

The Double Quatrefoil Bath Rug Set brings a luxury spa feel to your bath. From the elegance of the ivory double quatrefoil pattern to the salmon color in the background, this is a perfect choice for your bath decor. The pop of color that salmon brings these bath rugs can heighten the level of comfort and style in your bathroom experience. Never sacrifice quality when decorating something as regularly used as your bathroom. This bath rug set is machine tufted from 100% cotton for a wonderfully plush and absorbent experience. Both pink bath rugs feature a lightly sprayed anti-skid backing to help keep your rugs securely in place. The set includes a 21"x 34" and a 24"x 40" bath rug.