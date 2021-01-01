Double Layer Coffee Table

Feature:100% Brand new and high qualityMaterial: MDFPlate thickness: 1.5cm / 0.59inProduct color: White, BlackProduct size: 40x40x57cm / 15.75x15.75x22.44inTable can be raised to 70cm / 27.56inDescription:Large countertops, clear storage: spacious countertops for everyday ornaments, cups, books, etc.Thick and stable load plate: Made of durable and durable plates, the load is more secureFirmly edge-sealing, carefully built: edge-sealing fit, not easy to lift, creating a rich home atmosphereLifting table: creative design, change if you want, you can also use it as a desk, read books, play games, extraordinary experience.Bring four wheels: move freely, save effort, and go wherever you want.Easy to assemble and easy to disassemblePackage Content:1x Bedside Table1 Package mounting accessories1x English manual Table Top Color: White