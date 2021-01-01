CASAINC Double Handle Widespread Kitchen Faucet with Traditional Handles, Brushed Nickel

The bridge faucet is acclaimed for its unique architecture that features a two-hole hot and cold intake with a center bridge that connects the inlets with the faucet spout. Its eye-catching build contrasts the traditional faucet in which the hot and cold lines come together at either the base of the faucet or underneath the countertop. Although frequently boasting a vintage theme, the bridge faucet can also embody contemporary refinement. Color: Brushed Nickel.