Double Handle Floor Mounted Freestanding Tub Filler Trim

The bathtub faucet body is made of the solid brass structure. The convenient and beautiful hand-held shower head can flush the bathtub down to keep the bathtub clean or to rinse the body after the shower. The high-quality surface treatment can prevent rust and corrosion, the handle is easy to control the flow and temperature, and the ergonomic nozzle design provides more space for bathing activities. The elegant and generous design will be a highlight of your bathroom, with it you can enjoy more wonderful bath time at home. Finish: Oil Rubbed Bronze