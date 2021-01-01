Double Gourd Table Lamp by Robert Abbey - Color: Blue - Finish: Grey - (1676X)

The Double Gourd Table Lamp by Robert Abbey adds a lovely touch to spaces with a classic composition that works with a variety of interior settings. A shapely ceramic base with a beautiful glazed finish is topped with a crisp stretched fabric shade that diffuses an even and welcoming layer of light onto surroundings. Topped with a simple finial and subtly tapered base, this table lamp has an understated elegance that adds a tailored look to the rooms it brightens. Robert Abbey, located in North Carolina, has produced quality lighting since 1948. Family-owned and operated, the company's designs are trend-right and offered in styles from transitional to contemporary. Robert Abbey works with designers like Jonathan Adler and Mary McDonald to create stylish products with lasting value, like architectural pendants and classic wall sconces. Shape: Tapered Drum. Color: Blue. Finish: Baby Blue