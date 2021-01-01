Double Gourd Lucite Accent Table Lamp by Robert Abbey - Color: Purple - Finish: Purple - (A767)

The Double Gourd Lucite Table Lamp â€“ Small by Robert Abbey adds understated glam to the modern living room, bedroom, and home office. The curvy body boasts of two bulbous forms crafted from glazed ceramic to add a glossy touch to the luminaire. It stands on a flat, round base for stability. The Double Gourd Lucite Table Lamp features a conical fabric shade that diffuses the bulb's (sold separately) bright light for warm ambient illumination and lovely downlighting. Robert Abbey, located in North Carolina, has produced quality lighting since 1948. Family-owned and operated, the company's designs are trend-right and offered in styles from transitional to contemporary. Robert Abbey works with designers like Jonathan Adler and Mary McDonald to create stylish products with lasting value, like architectural pendants and classic wall sconces. Shape: Tapered. Color: Purple. Finish: Amethyst