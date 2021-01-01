Double Door Digital Depository Safe with Dual-Lock

Introductions:You are in the right shop! Do you want to keep your jewelry and money in a safe place? Then this Digital Keypad Double Depository Safe will meet all you need. Made of high quality material, it is durable and sturdy in use. So you don't worry the quality of it. With the low power consumption and energy saving, it will not waste your electric. And if you bring it back home, the thief will not open it easily. Additionally, the price is not very high, which is suitable for each consumer. Why not get one?