GBDS Multi Double Delight Twins New Baby Gift Basket - Yellow

Gbds Double Delight Twins New Baby Gift Basket - Yellow. Two sweet twin babies deserve a gift that's twice as nice. This basket is filled with adorable baby necessities times two. They've included 2 sweet plush lambs with baby bunny slippers on, two footprint kits, 2 My First Tooth & Curl keepsake boxes, and two of everything in this gift so each little baby has their own treats. The Double Delight Twins New Babies Gift Basket includes 2 sweet plush lambs with baby bunny slippers on, 2 footprint kits, 2 My First Tooth & Curl keepsake boxes, two 100% cotton baby bodysuits, two 100% cotton baby beanies, two 100% cotton baby bootie sets, two 100% cotton baby bibs, washcloth set, 2 receiving blankets, brush and comb set, baby manicure set, Johnson & Johnson baby soap, Baby q-tips, 2 gel-filled teethers, wicker laundry hamper. This gift measures 16 in L x 12 in W x 14 in H and weighs 9 lb. This gift comes wrapped in cellophane and topped with a handmade bow.