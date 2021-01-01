Double Cirque Chandelier by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Brown - Finish: Matte - (104205-1001)

The Double Cirque Chandelier by Hubbardton Forge is a bold piece that features eight tapered steel petals that delicately nestle and shield each candelabra lamp. This clean, sculptural and elegant chandelier is available in all of Hubbardton Forge's indoor metal finishes and gloss white. This chandelier includes 5â€ canopy kit with 15 feet of wire and 3 feet of chain and can be used on sloped ceilings. All Hubbardton Forge products include a lifetime warranty. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Globe. Color: Brown. Finish: Mahogany, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting