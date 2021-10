Best Quality Guranteed. This double C Shape Rig is specifically designed for DSLR camera use. The considerate double C shape support shoulder design is aimed at providing users with a more stable shot of photography products. The handle is mounted by standard 1/4" screw and is compatible with 15mm rod. Users can mount it with hand grip together for better use. Any other accessories (with standard 1/4" screw) all can be mounted on the double C shape shoulder cage.