Double Bubble LED Mini Pendant Light by Modern Forms - Color: Clear - Finish: Glossy - (PD-82006-AB)

The Double Bubble LED Mini Pendant Light by Modern Forms offers a pleasant accompaniment to a variety of dÃ©cor ranging from minimalist designs to more modern concepts. Sleek and simple in construction, it sends a cylindrical housing and steel stem down from a stepped, circular canopy, tucking an integrated LED behind two layers of laser-etched crystal. This creates a boundary that blocks direct glare, while casting a diffused, almost floating illumination around it. Modern Forms was established in 2013 by WAC Lighting as a forward-thinking brand in both technology and design. Both lights and fans showcase the latest in eco-friendly LED hardware and app-controlled, whisper-quiet DC motors. By blending progressive aesthetics with expert craftsmanship and upscale materials, they are able to create a variety of distinctly minimalist structures which pay homage to Scandinavian and Mid-Century design. Shape: Globe. Color: Clear. Finish: Aged Brass