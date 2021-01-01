Fabric Merchants Double Brushed Poly Stretch Jersey Knit Snow Leopard Print White/Black, Fabric by the Yard

This ultra soft jersey knit fabric is brushed on both sides and feels heavenly against the skin with 4-way stretch (50% on the grain and 20% on the vertical) for comfort and ease. Perfect for gathered knit dresses and skirts stylish tops t-shirts and even lightweight activewear. 58'' wide. Fabric is sold by the yard and cut to order. For example, order of 1 yard (Qty=1) is 58'' x 36''. Order of 3 yards (Qty=3) is 58'' x 108''. 96% Polyester/4% Lycra Spandex Medium/Heavyweight (268-335 GSM) Washing Instructions: Machine Wash/Tumble Dry Low