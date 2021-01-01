Double Braided Nylon USB TypeC to TypeA 31 Gen 1 Charger Cable 3 feet Red

Best Quality Guranteed. Connect USB Type-C enabled devices (MacBook, Chromebook Pixel, Galaxy Note 7, etc.) with standard USB Type-A enabled devices (car/wall charger, external battery power bank, etc.) Ideal for charging and powering USB Type-C enabled devices, as well as syncing data, photos and music; Type-C port is half the width and one-third the height of a standard USB-A connector (slightly larger compared to Lightning or Micro-USB ports) Reversible designeasily insert the Type-C connector into any Type-C enabled device (does not matter which side is up); up to 5 Gbps data transfer speed; power output up to 5V, 3 Amp Nylon braided for added protection, strength, and flexibility and reduced fraying; cables have been tested to bend 95-degrees 2,000 times; stylish contemporary color options for a trendy appearance Backwards compatible to USB 3.0 and 2.0; backed by an 1-Year Limited Warranty