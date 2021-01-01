33" L x 22" W Double Bowl Dual Mount Kitchen Sink

This Winpro premium hand crafted granite quartz sink will create beauty and splendor in your kitchen. Constructed of 80% natural granite, this sink has a nonporous surface and ultra-fine composition that prevents liquids and foods from sticking to the surface, which averts bacterial growth. The durable construction is resistant to staining, scratching, chipping and is heat resistant up to 536 degrees Fahrenheit. The material also alleviates the sounds made by pots, pans, and utensils within your sink due to the granite’s natural sound absorbing properties. Finish: Gray