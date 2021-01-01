From creative home ideas
Double Border Ringspun Cotton Dempson Blue 20 in. x 34 in. Bath Rug
Advertisement
Complete your home decor makeover with the Hotel Grand Royale Double Bordered Ringspun Cotton Collection. Constructed using longer, lightweight breathable strands compared to traditional cotton-spun area rugs, this accent will give your bathroom a welcoming, vibrant, and renewed brilliance. Perfect for all washroom, bathroom, and powder room settings, this collection’s unique Ring-Spun construction neatly compacts and marries threading, rendering a noticeably smoother and durable finish. With an elegant double bordered design, this piece will give your décor makeover the perfect finishing touch.