From allied brass
Allied Brass Dottingham Venetian Bronze 1-Tier Brass Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | DT-1PT/22-GAL-VB
Advertisement
Maximize space and efficiency with this beautiful glass shelf and paper towel holder combination. Large or regular sized rolls of paper towel will work with this convenient space saving paper towel holder. Gallery rail will keep your items secure while the integrated paper towel holder provides a creative space for your roll. Made of solid brass and tempered glass this classic unit will enhance any kitchen. Allied Brass Dottingham Venetian Bronze 1-Tier Brass Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | DT-1PT/22-GAL-VB