Allied Brass Dottingham Horizontal Reserve 3-Roll Toilet Paper Holder with Glass Shelf in Oil Rubbed Bronze

Convenient and practical, the Dottingham 3 Roll Toilet Paper Holder is a great way to always have a back up roll available. With a durable hardwood shelf on top to hold your phone or other on hand items, this design is as functional as it is practical and sure to be a welcomed addition to any bathroom. It comes with all the hardware needed for easy installation for wall mounting in the perfect spot. Made from all solid brass, this decorative accessory will provide a lifetime of practical use. Color: Oil Rubbed Bronze.