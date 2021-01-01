Allied Brass has long recognized the growing need for bathroom safety and accessibility for everyone but especially for people with disabilities and limited mobility. Grab Bars help maintain balance, minimize fatigue, and provide a sense of security. For caregivers, they make aiding and transferring a patient in and out of tub/shower/toilet a more manageable, safer task. For children, they give them something to hold onto so they won't slip and fall. For the mildly disabled they provide continued indepdence and dignity. Historically industrial grab bars were the only opitons available, now as a leader in \"designer\" grab bars you will find Allied Brass has a large selection and the perfect style to fit your needs and compliment any decor. Allied Brass Dottingham Antique Copper Wall Mount (Ada Compliant) Grab Bar (350-lb Weight Capacity) | DT-GRS-36-CA