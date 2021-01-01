DOTTIE ROSE Rocking Chair

his trendy rocking chair makes for a unique decoration and a comfortable seat. With its sturdy design and vibrant coloring, this chair is a perfect fit for any space. It can help you relax when you are tired after working or studying.This rocking chair is foam padded, with the arms at an ergonomically designed height to make it easy to get cozy and stay relaxed. it features an arm and nice upholstery for superior comfort during long hours spent rocking, reading, or relaxing.Features high-quality materials, the ergonomic design helps you stay cozy during long-time relaxation. Combining with richly padded cushion, soft backrest and armrest, this rocking chair provides ultimate comfort in impeccable style. This stylish rocking can surely satisfy your daily relaxation needs and it is perfect for taking a nap or reading books. Color: Rose