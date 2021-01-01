Mohawk Home Dotted Ogee Navy (2' X 3') Ornamental Scatter Rug

DURABLE MATERIALS: Our recycled polyester yarns, made from 100% from recycled plastic bottles, are designed to withstand everyday wear-and-tear while also being safe for the environment. This rug is perfect for high traffic areas in your home such as living room, dining room, kitchen, and hallways. STAIN AND FADE RESISTANCE: Great for high-traffic areas and households with kids and pets. The resilient fiber offers superior strength stain resistance and fade-resistant color clarity against daily wear and tear. EASY CARE AND CLEAN: We recommend area rugs should be spot cleaned with a solution of mild detergent and water or cleaned professionally. Regular vacuuming helps rugs remain attractive and serviceable. MADE IN THE USA: As the world’s largest rug manufacturer, Mohawk creates elegant home fashion crafted with super soft and stain-resistant fibers. Our products offer a 1 Year Limited Manufacturing Defects Warranty and are proudly made in the USA of US and imported materials.