Dotan Woven Ropes Outdoor Square Pillow Cover & Insert

Showcasing a nautical rope motif, this lovely accent is perfect for adding a touch of summertime style to your favorite arm chair or the master bed. Its square silhouette blends effortlessly into both casual and formal aesthetics, while its trellis-inspired details bring a pop of pattern to any space. Play into this pillow's ocean-inspired flair by adding it to a den seating group comprised of neutral-hued streamlined sofas and loveseats, then roll out a woven jute rug to tie together the room in breezy style. Crafted from acrylic and showcasing polyester fill, this eye-catching pillow makes a striking statement inside and out. Let it bring a pop of pattern to an all-weather wicker arm chair in the sunroom, or use it to top off an Adirondack chair for a classic poolside seat. Color: Coral / Aqua