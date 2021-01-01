Dot Genie (Square Plug ONLY 2018-2021: Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen Wall Mount The Original Outlet Hanger No Muffled Sound Exposed Speaker Grill.

Please note that this version is only compatible with the square plug which shipped from 2018 through 2021. Amazon is now shipping newly manufactured Dot 3rd Generation with the rectangular plug that comes with the Dot 4th Generation. You might get either the old plug or the new plug with new purchases. If you have the new rectangular plug, see below for the link or search for B0936PVLNF. It\u2019s the same great Dot Genie! The Dot Genie keeps the cord neatly tucked away behind the Echo Dot 3rd Gen. Say goodbye to long ugly cords. The Dot Genie is as minimal as possible without skimping on needed features or breaking the bank! The Dot Genie improves viewing AND microphone reception over flat surface placement providing you with an even better Echo Dot 3rd Gen! When people ask, just tell them you got The Dot Genie.