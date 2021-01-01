This Dossett Twin Loft Bed with Built-in-Desk by Isabelle & Max™ is made with sturdy metal and has a clean-cut silhouette that can be matched with any room decor. Designed with safety in mind, this loft bed comes with two ladder integrated into the frame that is easy to climb up and down. It also incorporates full-length guardrails to ensure your kid sleeps safely at night as well as 22 secured heavy-duty metal slats that provide ample support, stability, and air circulation for the mattress (no foundation or box spring needed). With this collection, you can turn any space into a workstation, a reading nook, or a craft area. Bed Frame Color: White