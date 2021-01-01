Dorrington Outdoor Square Pillow Cover & Insert

The Outdoor Throw Pillow (2-pack) is the perfect way to add a pop of color and personality to any outdoor furniture or cushions. These 2 packs of pillows come in a wide variety of colors and patterns, so you can mix and match them in any way to put your personal touch on your outdoor furniture set. Each pillow measures 16"W x 16"L x 5"T and has a clean, knife-edge seam that creates a simple and modern look.The durable, weather-resistant polyester fabric ensures vibrant colors through the season and offers easy cleaning with just soap and water. We use 100% polyester fill inside our outdoor pillows to help retain shape and maintain long-lasting comfort and support during outdoor use. These outdoor pillows are UV treated and are intended for use on your patio or deck, however, we recommend bringing them indoors when it rains or when not in use to preserve their lifespan and keep them looking beautiful.