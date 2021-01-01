Orian Dorothy Area Rug, 7'10" x 10'10", Multi Distressed

Beautiful, durable and ready to withstand daily living, this rug delivers style and substance at an extraordinary value. Woven in Anderson, SC from yarn-dyed synthetic fibers, this rug provides brilliant color depth with 2X the amount of dye we normally use. This area rug is an extraordinary value, given its high durability, supreme softness and easy maintenance. Reliably constructed from 100% premium polypropylene fibers, this rug is virtually non-shedding and completely stain- and fade-resistant for long-wearing elegance and performance. This area rug's jute backing provides added strength and durability to this area rug, promising years of worry-free living - even in your home's most well-traveled areas. This product is not slip-skid proof and a rug pad is highly recommended.