Dornell 39.25" Wide Faux Leather Power Standard Recliner with Ottoman

With its fashion-forward sense of style, the power recliner has you covered with high-tech advancements and downhome comfort. For starters, the seating area and armrests are upholstered in real leather for true indulgence where it matters most. With the touch of a button, experience the pure bliss of an air massage system (with three settings), or chill out with the heated seat element. Distinctive elements of this power recliner include contemporary waterfall tufting that beautifully goes with the flow and a zero-gravity mechanism further raising the ottoman for better blood flow.