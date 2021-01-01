Dorm 3 Light Floor Lamp- Tree Style Standing Pole Lamp With Adjustable Lights – Floor Standing Pole Light – Tall Lamp Torchiere - Living Room Lamp Bla

66 Inch Tall Black Metal Floor Lamp with Three adjustable independently controlled reading lightsA new fusion of functionality and fresh contemporary style, this incandescent torchiere floor lamp by Light Accents adds a steady dose of effective lighting to small- or medium-size rooms. Place it in the corner of a living room for mood light, next to a tall bookshelf to help showcase a collection, or even in a three-season porch or bedroom for additional light as needed.The heads of the lamp are fully adjustable, and the 5 foot black power cord makes it easy to reach your power outlet. It also features a rotary switch on each socket, which gives you the freedom of alternating the shades you want to illuminate.This floor lamp Stands just over 66 inches tall, and the sturdy floor lamp features a sleek black-painted finish and a gently curved white-frosted plastic shades, which nicely accommodates almost any decor. Even more, the floor lamp's round-shaped base and heavier stand help ensure stability. If it does get bumped into or tipped over accidentally by rowdy kids, the lamp's plastic shade promises not to shatter like glass versions.