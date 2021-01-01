Dorinna 2 - Light Unique / Statement Square / Rectangle LED Pendant

The acoustical grid light is an eco-friendly elegantly designed acoustical led light fixture with unique light control and acoustical dampening characteristics. Features dual light bars for high-density illumination. Made from recycled pet soft drink and detergent bottles and use long-lasting energy-efficient LEDs. The production process is eco-friendly, with no wastewater, emissions, or adhesives. The product ships are flat packed to reduce packing and transportation waste and assembles in seconds with our tool-less system. The porous nature of the pet acoustical material makes our lights sound absorptive, lightweight, and fire-resistant. Enhance the character of your space by the look and function of this product. Control the look and feel of your space through acoustical dampening, and light color control. Installs easily with hard-wired with the included ceiling canopy. Finish: Gray, Size: 7" H x 14" W x 37.4" D, Color Temperature: 6000K