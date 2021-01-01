Doric 1 - Light Single Bell LED Pendant

James Bartlett was inspired by the forms of ancient columns and pillars, particularly those of the ancient Greek order of architecture: Doric. The traditional forms have been subverted so that the classical scalloped details of the structure instead encircle the interior of the shade. This detail can therefore only be seen from certain angles, particularly beautiful when viewed from below, revealing a form that is not unlike the crimped edge of a seashell. The beautiful marbled material is actually produced from a resin, giving the appearance of a heavy, solid form, that is, in fact, lightweight and translucent, allowing for a great variety of sizes and finishes. An elegant smooth marble-look is complimented by quality fittings, to give a contemporary and stylish finish. Finish: Pure White