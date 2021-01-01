Hinkley Dorian Outdoor Pendant Light - Color: Bronze - Size: 1 light

Simplistic in design yet high in functionality, the Dorian Outdoor Pendant by Hinkley Lighting can provide clean, even amounts of diffused lighting while sporting a minimal profile. The Dorian's focal point rests on its rectangular, boxy design. On each face of the pendant is a clear painted white etched glass panel which aids the internal lamping in producing a soft and diffused style of light. At just 18.3 inches in height, the fixture is ideal for installation in areas like covered patios, decks, and other covered exterior spaces. Shape: Cylinder. Additional Color: Clear Painted White Inside. Finish: Bronze