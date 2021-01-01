From nuloom
nuLOOM Dorian Cowhide Metallic Beige 5 ft. x 7 ft. Shaped Rug
Advertisement
nuLOOM designs a variety of area rugs and runners ideal for anywhere inside your home including living rooms, bedrooms and dining rooms. nuLOOM curates affordable rugs in many styles like shag rugs, cowhide rugs, Persian rugs, jute rugs and oriental rugs. nuLOOM's variety includes many 8 x 10 and large area rugs. nuLOOM recommends to use either a rug pad or rug cushion to increase rug comfort and longevity. Color: Metallic Beige.