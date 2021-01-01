Dorcia 27" Dark Bronze Table Lamp Set

Bring a touch of contemporary style to your space with this set of two 27" table lamps. Crafted of metal, these designs showcase soft curves that add subtle allure to any space. Bold nailhead trim gives their understated off-white linen drum shades eye-catching appeal, while the dark bronze metal finish on the bases enhances the contrast. Though they’re perfect as a pair, you can also spread this set in different rooms for a cohesive aesthetic as you move throughout your home.