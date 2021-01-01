Dorazio 12'' W x 38'' H x 12'' D Free-Standing Bathroom Cabinet

On the open shelf, you can place something which can be easy to find when you need them. In the closet, you can put some sundries in. It is also ideal for a small house as it can be placed in the corner with a small space occupation to help you to keep your room tidy and clean. The bathroom cabinet is made of bamboo and painted with an environmentally friendly coating which is no harm for people and the entire structure of this bathroom cabinet remains very solid and durable. Its stylish design makes this cabinet match well with any other home furniture, ideal for the bathroom or living room.