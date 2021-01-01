Dorava 3 Piece Living Room Set

Add traditional charm to your home without breaking the bank with this 3-piece sofa set that will add the perfect upgrade to your living room that you have been looking for. Complete with one three-seater sofa, one loveseat, and one sofa chair, you can seamlessly fill the empty spaces in your living room to help make your house feel like home instantly. Lean back into soft polyester blend upholstery and the generously stuffed high-density foam cushions for heightened comfort with the seat cushions complete with thick spring reinforcements for anti-sagging wear and a slight pleasant rebound when sitting. Constructed with a high grade mixed wood frame, this sofa set has been built for a high weight capacity so you and guests can sit back and relax with peace of mind. HighlightsComplete 3-piece sofa set includes 1 three-seater sofa, 1 loveseat, and 1 sofa chair perfect for filling living rooms and seating guests with ample space. Each rounded back cushion features diamond button tufted accents for a traditional polished appearance Furniture pieces are upholstered in double-stitched thick soft polyester blend fabric formulated for easy spot cleaning Generously stuffed cushions are filled with high-density foam supported by spring reinforcement for a slight rebound. A high-grade mixed wood frame is manufactured for quality support, features tapered base legs in an espresso finish. Fabric: Gray