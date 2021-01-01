Baxton Studio Dorais Transitional Gray Fabric Upholstered Accent Chair

Traditional button tufting is paired with an extra tall backrest to make the Dorais chair a unique addition to any living space. Constructed from eucalyptus wood, the Dorais is upholstered in a soft, durable linen polyester fabric and padded with foam for the utmost sitting comfort. Black finished legs add chic contrast. This regal piece is sure to enhance the elegance of any living room or lounge space. The Dorais chair is made in China and will arrive fully assembled. Dimensions: 42.5" High x 22.8" Wide x 24.4" Deep; Seating Dimensions: 17.3" High (from Floor) x 16.5" Wide x 18.1" Deep; Back: 25.2" High; Legs: 6.7" High