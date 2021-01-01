Dorado DB-05 Area Rug by Loloi - Color: Grey (DORADB-05GYGY2680)

The Dorado DB-05 Area Rug by Loloi brings a beautiful combination of handwoven viscose and wool to spaces for a lovely look that was created with texture in mind. This contemporary area rug is hand-stitched in India, and the dynamic pattern lends a bold touch to spaces as it provides a comfortable layer underfoot. Founded in 2004, Loloi Rugs offers an award-winning selection of modern rugs and textiles. Its unique designs are paired with both innovative and traditional craftsmanship to create durable, distinctive accents for indoor and outdoor spaces. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Grey.