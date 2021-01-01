POSH POLLEN Dora Dark Walnut Midcentury Side Table

The memorable lines and unique curvature make a statement with our mid-century modern Collection. With its canted peg legs, rounded edges and open storage concept, the POSH POLLEN Dora Mid-Century Modern Side Table - Walnut is a great addition for any mid-century modern Fan or anyone at all. Stylish yet functional, you can accessorize your eclectic books, travel collectibles and memorable possessions to add an overall aesthetically appealing look to the piece and to complete any room in your home or office. Color: Dark Walnut.