Doory Textured Black 1 - Bulb Outdoor Barn Light

Hollis is a sleek, transitional style outdoor wall sconce, and it is calling your name! This sconce features a beautiful, clear glass cylinder encapsulating a sleek vintage Edison bulb. The steel frame is in a textured black finish. The fixture takes one 100W E26 bulb and is compatible with incandescent, fluorescent, and LED bulbs. Also, the open shade makes light bulb changes a breeze. All of our outdoor wall sconces are UL listed, and dry, damp and wet listed, to survive all weather conditions, hot and cold. Also, this sconce is recommended for both residential and non-residential use! Size: 12.75" H x 6" W x 6.5" D