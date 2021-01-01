Door Mount Double Flap Pet Door with a flexible, safe, and energy-efficient flap for all climates. The translucent, dual-pane flaps seal tightly against the weather using a patented system of magnets. These doors have two, dual-layered flaps for superior energy efficiency. Due to the strong magnetic seal, it may not be suitable for timid, small dogs and cats (a single flap option is available). When closed, the flaps significantly reduce air conditioning and heat loss and can withstand winds up to 50 mph. Each unit permanently installs into your door surface 1 3/4 inches to 2 1/4 inches thick and includes a locking security panel. Comes with: Interior and exterior frame, aluminum tunnel, security panel, mounting hardware, and installation instructions. Flap Size: Small (10" H x 6" W), Color: White