Personal Creations Door Mats - Black & Red 'Merry Christmas & Happy New Year' Personalized Doormat

Black & Red 'Merry Christmas & Happy New Year' Personalized Doormat. Welcome visitors to your home and help keep the entrance way tidy with this charming doormat. The non-slip backing keeps the mat comfortably secure and the surface is simple to clean with soap and water. Full graphic text: Wishing you a merry Christmas and happy new year (personalized text up to 25 characters). Additional text included as shown17'' W x 27'' HPolyester / rubberImportedShipping note: This item will be personalized just for you. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.