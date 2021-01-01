Dooke Ergonomic Mouse Pad with Wrist Support, Cute Mouse Pads with Non-Slip Rubber Base for Home Office Working Studying Easy Typing Colorful Painting

Elegant Look. Every one like beauty, we like beautiful patterns, designs. Dooke mini mouse pads designed with delicate patterns and perfect workmanship, it is not just a mouse pad, it\u2019s more a good partner when you\u2019re working or studying. Excellent Shape and Size. A spot-on size is really important, our mouse pad measures approximately 9.4 x 8.3 inches(L X W), 0.9 inch thick. It fit for almose all kind of Mouses. You can move the mouse around easily and the pad shapes it well. Moreover, the reinforced edges can efficiently prevent deformation and damage to guarantee long time use. Environmental Material. Made of soft smooth breathable material and non-deformable momory form, it is no-toxic, no any chemicals safe to use. More important, unlike other moused pads on the market, our mouse pads have no any bad smells! Endless Comfortness. Applies non-slip PU rubber base, this mouse pad will firmly grasp your desk without any chance of sliding or unwanted movement for the mouse