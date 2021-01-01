The 3M Doodleduster Holder is lighter and more maneuverable than a traditional dust mop. Its flexible swivel head easily accesses corners and narrow spaces, and the low profile allows dust mopping under low furniture. Clips hold disposable dusting sheets firmly in place, yet release easily for disposal. Used with a 3M Doodleduster Cloth, the holder forms an oil- and chemical-free floor dusting system, ideal for routine maintenance as well as use before and after floor burnishing and recoating operations. 3M Doodleduster Holders are recommended for applications including cleaning floors in offices and hospitals. Depth: 3-15/16-in; Application: Hard Floors; Color(s): Tan; Material(s): Plastic. 3M Doodleduster Plastic Replacement Head | MMM19150