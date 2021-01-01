Doodle Vertical Pendant Light by Terzani - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (0J87SM4C8A)

The Doodle Vertical Suspension Light from Terzani was designed by Simone Micheli in 2016, and is made in Italy. Inspired by the idea that life does not follow a straight path, Micheli designed the Doodle Vertical Suspension Light to reflect the twists and turns of life. Made from brass, the body of this modern pendant light is handcrafted by artisans and is unique from the next. To further enforce the flexibility life offers, each LED bulb can be placed anywhere on the light. When illuminated, this decorative pendant light casts a beautiful display of light and shadows that is perfect in a living room, bedroom, or office space. Suspension light utilizes removable clips that allow consumers to place light anywhere on its surface. Founded in Florence, Italy, in 1972, Terzani produces luxurious, contemporary lighting. Their products fuse traditional Italian craftsmanship with state of the art technology in distinctive designs that use quality materials. From the Etoile Large Suspension Light, evocative of constellations in the night sky, to smaller offerings like the floral-inspired Ortenzia LED Lamp, Terzani works with renowned designers like Nigel Coates and Maurizio Galante to create lighting designs that are eye-catching, innovative and artistic. Shape: Abstract. Color: Black. Finish: Black Amethyst Nickel