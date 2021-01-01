From happy eden co
Happy Eden Co Doodle Mom Goldendoodle Labradoodle Owner Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Doodle gift features the words Doodle Mom. This labradoodle or goldendoodle dog gift design makes a great thank you gift for doodle rescue volunteers or breeders. Mother of Doodles print is cute and trendy with a retro font. For those who own dogs like a poodle, bernedoodle, cockapoo, aussiedoodle, schnoodle, sheepadoodle, or other poodle mixes and designer breeds. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only