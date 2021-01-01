From boredkoalas race car pillows racing racer gifts
BoredKoalas Race Car Pillows Racing Racer Gifts Dont Worry I Zip Tied It Funny JDM Drag Race Car Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Grab this cool Dont Worry I Zip Tied It throw pillow for your racer dad, husband, boyfriend, girlfriend, son, daughter, brother, sister or bestie! It's a perfect racing gift idea & present for Birthday, Father's Day, Mother's Day or Christmas 2020 This Dont Worry I Zip Tied It pillow is a perfect gift for race car drivers, racers, racing fans, enthusiasts, crews and team men, women, kids. Love fast cars and a good race? Then use this dirt track drag rally drift circuit turbo couch cushion 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only