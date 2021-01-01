Tech-Tees Stickman Don't Talk Bullshit-Stickman Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Funny "Don't talk bullshit!" Stickman Design. Want to give a little treat to someone who questions things and is usually very skeptical? This is the perfect gift. Tech-Tees Stickman offers funny, sarcastic and ironic designs as a gift for Christmas or birthday. You like ambiguity, like to twist things? - This outfit is perfect for you! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only